Exclusive 9 forecast: Record highs next week

El Paso saw another day of triple digit heat Friday afternoon, marking the 38th day of 100°+ so far this year.

This is thanks to a high pressure system that continues to take hold of the Borderland area.

Afternoon highs will stay in the triple digits and rain chances will be limited.

Another high pressure system will take over our region next week, which will help afternoon highs reach record heat.

Afternoon highs are expected to break records Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Make sure to stay cool and hydrated, and keep your furry friends cool and hydrated as well.

Stay safe and weather aware on air and online with KTSM 9 News on air and online.