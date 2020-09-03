Exclusive 9 day: Triple digit heat followed by a major cool down

Get ready for near record heat Thursday, before afternoon highs drop to the low 80s!

A high pressure system will build in the Western US, heating the Borderland area Thursday. Afternoon highs are expected in the triple digits for El Paso, coming close to the record of 101° set back in 2011. Thankfully, the heat will be short lived.

An upper wave kicks in Friday and Saturday, producing breezy conditions with slight chances for rain Saturday and Sunday.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday of next week, producing windy conditions and cooling afternoon highs to the low 80s on Wednesday!

This would be the first time El Paso sees highs in the low 80s since April.

The cooler weather is expected to last through at least Friday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.