EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A strong storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday into Thursday, producing strong winds and possible snow flurries.

Expect breezy to windy conditions Tuesday, with much stronger winds Wednesday.

As the storm system approaches, expect high winds Thursday once again.

Snow flurries are possible Thursday morning, with precipitation subsiding that afternoon.

Beautiful weather is expected this weekend.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/27/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.