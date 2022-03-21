After experiencing winter-like weather, El Paso is now on track to see a slow warming trend this week.

Forecast for 03/21/2022

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm near seasonal by Thursday of this week.

Strong winds are expected to return Sunday of this coming weekend thanks to our next cold front.

These are expected to last through Monday before the cold air settles in and drops afternoon highs back to seasonal. Rain chances are also expected next week from this storm system.

