Exclusive 9 day: Record heat Thursday and Friday this week

El Paso’s streak of 90 degree weather was short lived, as the city registered 100° at the airport Wednesday afternoon.

The stubborn high pressure system that continues to park over the Desert Southwest is creating record heat for the Sun City this week.

Afternoon highs are expected to break records Thursday and Friday, and possibly match record highs Sunday.

Rain chances will return Thursday night, with the better chances for an isolated storm Friday and Saturday.

The Sun City is expected to stay on the drier side of things Monday through Thursday of next week, before slight chances of rain return Friday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.