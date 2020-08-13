Exclusive 9 day: Record heat through Saturday

El Paso broke record heat once again recording 107° Wednesday afternoon.

More record heat is expected through Saturday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory continues for El Paso through at least Friday morning.

This heat is due to a strong high pressure system that has parked over our region, creating all the right conditions for extreme heat.

Thankfully, a weak cold front will move through our area Monday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 90s, before warming to the triple digits by Friday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.