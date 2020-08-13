Exclusive 9 day: Record heat through Saturday

El Paso broke record heat once again recording 107° Wednesday afternoon.

More record heat is expected through Saturday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory continues for El Paso through at least Friday morning.

This heat is due to a strong high pressure system that has parked over our region, creating all the right conditions for extreme heat.

Thankfully, a weak cold front will move through our area Monday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 90s, before warming to the triple digits by Friday of next week.

