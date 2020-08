El Paso broke record heat Monday afternoon, with a high of 105°.

Unfortunately, this heat is not going anywhere anytime soon.

A high pressure system has settled over the region, which will keep us fairly dry and hot for the next several days.

Record heat is expected through at least Saturday.

A cool down is in the forecast for Monday as afternoon highs are expected to dip to the mid 90s.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.