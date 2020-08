El Paso saw another hot and humid day, with highs in the triple digits.

Lingering moisture continues to produce isolated showers and storms across the Borderland, and we will continue to see limited rain chances for the rest of next week.

A high pressure system will settle over the region, causing afternoon highs to rise to possible record heat.

Make sure to stay hydrated next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.