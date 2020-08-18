Exclusive 9 day: Record heat in the forecast once again

Monday was the first day in 8 days that we dipped below 100°, and we expect to stay below triple digit heat through Tuesday.

This “cool down” won’t last long, however, as a strong high pressure will take hold and warm us to near record heat once again.

The good news is this possible record heat won’t last too long, and we expect to drop to the upper 90s Sunday through much of next week.

Rain chances will be limited through Thursday, before we expect a chance for an isolated storm Friday through the weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.