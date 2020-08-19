Exclusive 9 day: Record heat and rain chances return

Tuesday is the second consecutive day that El Paso sees afternoon highs below the century mark.

Unfortunately, the streak is expected to come to an end Wednesday as triple digit heat is predicted to return.

Record heat is expected Thursday through Saturday as a high pressure system takes over once again.

On top of the record heat, rain chances will slowly return, with the best chances expected Friday and Saturday.

Make sure to keep hydrated as we are in for some hot and humid days ahead.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.