Exclusive 9 day: Rain chances and record heat in the forecast

El Paso saw its 52 day of triple digit heat this year.

We are on track to match the record for the second most triple digit highs in one year, which was set back in 1980 with 55 days.

It doesn’t look like we will match or break the record for the most triple digit highs in one year, which was set in 1994 with 62 days.

Record heat is expected Friday and Saturday, before backing off Sunday, and dropping to the upper 90s Monday through much of next week, as the stubborn high pressure that has kept us above average finally retreats to the east.

Not only will the afternoon highs back off the triple digits, it will also allow for monsoonal moisture to return, increasing our rain chances as early as Sunday.

Make sure to stay hydrated and cool these next several days.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.