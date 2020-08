El Paso set record highs Friday afternoon, and it looks like we may do it again Saturday.

High pressure system that has parked over the region will continue to warm up the Borderland region this weekend.

We could see possible records Saturday, and then we will back off from record heat Sunday, and we will drop to the 90s Monday and stay that way through the rest of the week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.