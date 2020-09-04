Exclusive 9 day: Possible 20° drop next week

After matching record highs Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be dipping to the upper 90s, below triple digits, but above average highs Friday through the weekend.

We have tied the record for the second most triple digit days in one year, which stands at 55 days. We could break that record next week, as Monday’s forecast high is expected at 100°.

Big changes are around the corner, as a strong cold front is expected to dive into the Borderland area Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds and possible rain chances Tuesday, followed by a 20° plunge into the low 70s Wednesday.

Temperatures will slowly warm to the 80s Thursday through Saturday.

