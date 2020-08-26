Exclusive 9 day: Near record heat this week

El Paso will see one more day of 90 degree weather, before triple digits return.

The high pressure system that has parked over our area will continue to bring in the heat, but near record highs are expected to return Friday.

In fact, the National Weather Service in El Paso says we are on track to possibly seeing the hottest year on record, if this hot trend keeps up.

Rain chances are also very limited, but we will see a slight chance for a possible isolated storm Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

