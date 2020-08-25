Exclusive 9 day: Hot and dry next several days

El Paso is going to stay in the upper 90s through Wednesday, before heating to the triple digits once again.

It’s hard to believe we are less than a month away from the first day of fall, and there is no sign of a cool down.

The high pressure system that brought record heat last week, is at it again, this time keeping the Borderland area dry as well.

Rain chances won’t return until the weekend and stick with us through much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.