The weekend is here, and we are expecting beautiful weather!

A high pressure system continues to dominate our region, giving us a chance to really warm up.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Moisture will soon begin to flow into our area, increasing rain chances Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Monday’s forecast high is expected to near triple digits, before highs cool down to the low 90s Wednesday through much of next week.