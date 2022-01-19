Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wintry weather arrives Thursday

El Paso is expecting to see wintry weather as cold front moves through the area.

Expect afternoon highs to drop to the upper 40s with a slight chance of precipitation. Winds are also expected to pick up in West El Paso Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds are expected to subside Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm before another storm system arrives this weekend.

