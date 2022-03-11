It was winter’s last hoorah, as half an inch of snow came down Friday morning in East El Paso.

Forecast for 03/11/2022

Temperatures quickly warmed Friday afternoon, topping out at 57 degrees.

A high-pressure system is expected to take over this weekend, warming afternoon highs to the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.

A weak cold front is expected to arrive Monday, dropping temperatures to the 70-degree mark and producing strong winds.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday when we expect to see potentially our first 80-degree temperature of the year and strong winds.

Temperatures are expected to then drop to the low 70s Thursday as the cold air filters in.

Important dates to note:

Daylight Saving Time starts this Sunday

First day of Spring starts Next Sunday

