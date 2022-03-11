It was winter’s last hoorah, as half an inch of snow came down Friday morning in East El Paso.
Temperatures quickly warmed Friday afternoon, topping out at 57 degrees.
A high-pressure system is expected to take over this weekend, warming afternoon highs to the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.
A weak cold front is expected to arrive Monday, dropping temperatures to the 70-degree mark and producing strong winds.
The next cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday when we expect to see potentially our first 80-degree temperature of the year and strong winds.
Temperatures are expected to then drop to the low 70s Thursday as the cold air filters in.
Important dates to note:
Daylight Saving Time starts this Sunday
First day of Spring starts Next Sunday
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
