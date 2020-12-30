Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winter weather takes over the Borderland area

A cold front moved through the Borderland area Tuesday, dropping afternoon highs near seasonal (56°), with breezy to windy conditions.

The cold air will filter in for much of the region, keeping winds breezy for much of the area Wednesday.

Along with the cold air, some areas across the Borderland are expected to see snow.

Unfortunately, El Paso and Las Cruces won’t get any of this frozen precipitation.

In fact, the only areas getting snow will be in Hudspeth and Culberson Counties.

Afternoon highs are expected in the mid 40s Wednesday for El Paso and Las Cruces and overnight lows are expected near freezing.

Expect below average temperatures through Friday, the first day of 2021, with a slight chance of precipitation that morning.

