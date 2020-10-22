Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winter weather is heading our way

El Paso registered record heat for the third day in a row, hitting 90 degrees at the airport Wednesday afternoon.

The heat will stick around for a little longer before winter weather arrives next week.

Afternoon highs will stay in the 80s through Sunday, matching record heat Thursday and Saturday.

The first cold front arrives Friday, producing breezy conditions and dropping afternoon highs to the low 80s.

The second cold front is expected next week, producing windy conditions Monday and Tuesday, while dropping afternoon highs to the mid 70s Monday, 50s Tuesday and 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

The Weather Authority has put in rain chances for Monday for now, but as we get closer to next week, weather models will begin to agree on precipitation chances Tuesday.

Stay updated with KTSM 9 News on air and online as this forecast continues to develop.