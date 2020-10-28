Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winter weather continues through Wednesday

El Paso broke the record for the coldest afternoon high on October 27, with an official high of 36 degrees. The previous record was 54 degrees set in 1897.

Overnight lows are expected to dip below freezing once again, as flurries are expected to continue through the overnight hours.

Black ice may become an issue tomorrow morning, especially under bridges and overpasses, as temperatures stay below 32 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm to the 50s on Wednesday. While this is much warmer than Tuesday, it is still about 20 degrees cooler than the average of 74 degrees for this time of the year.

Temperatures will slowly warm to the 70s this weekend, and we expect to stay this way through much of next week.

