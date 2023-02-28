EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A winter storm is heading our way, which is expected to produce strong winds and possible snow.

Winds are expected to strengthen Tuesday night going into much of Wednesday.

Wednesday into Thursday, we expect the system to produce snow as early as 2am to about 5am.

We could potentially see close to an inch of snow by the time the system moves out.

Forecast for snowfall Thursday morning.

Winds are expected to peak at 40 mph sustained winds Thursday afternoon, so make sure to secure all your outdoor decorations and furniture ahead of the high winds.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/28/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.