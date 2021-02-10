Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winter storm to bring cold temperatures and possible snow

El Paso is expected to continue to see highs in the 70s, before our next storm system arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Forecast for 02/10/2021

The first push of cool air and moisture comes in Friday. Expect very limited rain chances Friday evening and a slight cool down Saturday afternoon.

The next big winter storm system is expected Sunday, Valentine’s Day, where we expect temperatures to drop to the upper 40s, strong winds and possible rain and snow chances.

Here is a preliminary forecast for what to expect this weekend:

This is a rough draft to what to expect this weekend as our Valentine’s Day Winter storm moves in. This will change as we get closer to the weather event.

Temperatures will drop to the low 40s Monday, before warmer weather takes over Tuesday.

The next system is expected to possibly produce precipitation chances Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

