Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy weekend in the forecast

With windy season at its peak, we will be expecting just that, a windy week.

We have a back door cold front that will arrive Friday into Saturday.

This cold front will produce breezy to windy conditions Friday, and stronger winds with a slight chance for afternoon showers on Saturday.

This cold front will also produce cooler conditions Saturday, as we expect to dip to the upper 60s.

For Easter Sunday, we will warm up to seasonal afternoon highs, which usually hover in the upper 70’s, with windy conditions.

Rain chances return Monday, with windy conditions, and we expect to see breezy to windy conditions for much of next week.