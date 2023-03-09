EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting temperatures to warm to the 80s once again Friday, before a weak cold front moves in and produces windy conditions this Saturday.

Winds are expected between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 25 mph Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s Saturday, before cooling into the mid 70s Sunday through the beginning of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/09/2023

