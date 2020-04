We will see a windy weekend, as winds are expected to peak at 35 mph on Saturday.

Highs will dip to the upper 70s Saturday, and low 80s Sunday.

We will see breezy to windy conditions Sunday through Tuesday, before stronger winds return Thursday and Friday of next week.

Highs are expected to warm up to the upper 80s Thursday, before flirting with our first 90 degree mark Friday.