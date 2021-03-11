Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy weekend in our forecast

El Paso will continue to see windy to breezy conditions Friday, before the next cold front arrives.

Forecast for 03/11/2021

Expect windy conditions this weekend as a cold front drops temperatures to the upper 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday.

Winds will continue to stay rather strong through Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning will continue to take effect every day through at least Tuesday of next week.

Temperatures will slowly warm to the low 70s Monday through much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.