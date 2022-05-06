EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready for a windy weekend, as a storm system moves east slightly north of the Borderland region.

Highs are expected to near triple digits Saturday, with very strong winds Sunday.

Here is look at your Mother’s Day weekend:

Blowing dust is expected Sunday, which is expected to be the windiest afternoon out of the three days.

Red flag warning is expected to stay in effect through the weekend, which means outdoor burning is highly discouraged like outdoor cookouts.

Red Flag warning means a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation can increase the potential for fires to start and spread rather quickly.

Gusty conditions are expected to persist Tuesday through at least Thursday of next week.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the 90s for the most part.

