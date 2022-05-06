EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready for a windy weekend, as a storm system moves east slightly north of the Borderland region.
Highs are expected to near triple digits Saturday, with very strong winds Sunday.
Here is look at your Mother’s Day weekend:
Blowing dust is expected Sunday, which is expected to be the windiest afternoon out of the three days.
Red flag warning is expected to stay in effect through the weekend, which means outdoor burning is highly discouraged like outdoor cookouts.
Gusty conditions are expected to persist Tuesday through at least Thursday of next week.
Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the 90s for the most part.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Five Americas athletes sign to play at collegiate level
- High School Softball Area Playoff scores and highlights
- Space Cowboys defeat Chihuahuas for second straight night, 9-1
- Locomotive FC looks for third win in seven days vs. LA Galaxy II
- High School Baseball Bi-District Playoff scores and highlights
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.