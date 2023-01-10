EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday, producing strong winds and cooler weather.

This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Thursday, before we quickly warm to the upper 60s this weekend.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday, producing strong winds and a slight chance for rain.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 01/10/2022

