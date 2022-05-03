EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting windy and dusty conditions Wednesday, with calmer conditions Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for 05/03/2022

A high pressure system is expected to take over, producing warm afternoon highs Friday and Saturday.

Highs on Saturday are expected to come awfully close to triple digits, before backing off Sunday.

However, a storm system is expecting to bring in windy conditions Saturday through Monday, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

Unfortunately, strong winds are expected to pick up dust, which would make outdoor events Saturday and Sunday not ideal.

Winds return Wednesday of next week.

