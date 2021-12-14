Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday as cold front moves in

El Paso is expected to see breezy to borderline windy conditions as a cold front moves through our area.
This cold front will knock off a few degrees in the afternoon, but temperatures are still expected to stay in the upper 60s, above average.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s before the second cold front moves in this weekend, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 50s and produce a slight chance for rain Sunday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
