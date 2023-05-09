EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A storm system passing north of El Paso is expected to produce strong winds Wednesday.

The Sun City is expecting 20-30 mph sustained winds with possible blowing dust.

Weather conditions are expected to be rather pleasant Thursday through Friday, before a cold front moves in this weekend.

This cold front is expected to produce storm chances Saturday afternoon with showers possible Sunday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 05/09/2023

