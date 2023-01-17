EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday.

The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the below freezing morning temperatures, this precipitation could be frozen.

As always we will keep a close eye on Tuesday of next week as we move closer to that forecast period.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast: