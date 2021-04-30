Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy weather expected this weekend

El Paso is expecting a beautiful Saturday followed by a windy Sunday.

Forecast for 04/30/2021

A cold front is expected to move through the area starting Sunday, producing strong winds that afternoon and a slight cool down Monday.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the upper 80s Wednesday, before the next cold front hits Thursday.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds Thursday and rain chances both Thursday and Friday.

More windy weather is expected just in time for Mother’s Day next weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: