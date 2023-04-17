EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see windy conditions this week thanks to an upper wave moving in.

Winds will peak anywhere between 20-25 mph in both El Paso and Las Cruces Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to stay above average this entire workweek, before a cold front arrives this weekend.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 04/17/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.