EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting cooler and breezy weather Tuesday, before 80 degree weather returns.

Our next cold front is expected Thursday into Friday, producing strong winds both days.

Temperatures are expected to warm to the 80s Wednesday and Thursday before the cool air filters in and drops afternoon highs to the low 70s Friday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/27/2023

