EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is soon expecting rain chances to increase and winds to get stronger as a storm system moves through our area.

Winds are expected to briefly strengthen to about 30mph Thursday afternoon with rain chances increasing slightly Thursday morning.

The cold air from this cold front will filter in, dropping afternoon highs to the 50s Friday, before another cold front moves in Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures will struggle to warm to the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/15/2023

