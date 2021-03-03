Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Thursday, 80 degrees next week

El Paso is expected to see strong winds Thursday, as a cold front moves through the area.

Forecast for 03/03/2021

Expect 20-30 mph winds during the late morning hours through the early evening hours Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to stay near the 70 degree mark Thursday through Saturday.

A high pressure system will settle over the area this weekend, warming temperatures to the mid 70s Sunday and low 80s Monday.

Back to back wind events expected next week.

