EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures.

Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low 50s Wednesday.

A winter storm system is expected to arrive by the end of this coming workweek, which means we may see the possibility of frozen precipitation.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 01/15/2023

