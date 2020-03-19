Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the Spring season

A storm system rolled through the borderland area early Wednesday, producing about .15″ of rain so far.

This system is expected to move out of the area early Thursday morning. Thursday is officially the first day of Spring!

Winds will be an issue Thursday afternoon, as El Paso and Las Cruces expect to see peak winds of 25 mph.

Winds will die down and afternoon highs will warm up Friday and well through the weekend.

Expect a windy and warm start to next week. Highs will be flirting with 80 degrees, and winds will peak at 20 mph.

Our next big wind maker arrives Wednesday for El Paso and sticks with us through Thursday of next week.