Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy season has sprung

A cold front pushing through our area will produce back to back windy days, and a slight chance of rain Tuesday.

Forecast for 03/08/2021

A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect Tuesday from noon to 8pm and once again Wednesday from noon to 7pm.

This red flag warning means that weather conditions are dry and windy, which can contribute to extreme fire danger. Simply put, any fires that develop can and will spread quickly, which is why outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Winds are expected between 11am to 8pm each day, reaching sustained wind speeds of 35mph and gusts of 45 mph.

Temperatures will continue to top out in the 80s Tuesday, before gradually cooling throughout the rest of the week.

The next, much stronger cold front is expected Saturday, producing more windy conditions, a slight chance of rain and much cooler conditions.

