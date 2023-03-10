EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A strong system is expected to move in Saturday into Sunday, producing strong winds Saturday afternoon.

Expect 20-30 mph sustained winds for most of the region Saturday. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 80s, before cooling to the upper 70s Sunday.

We expect to see calm weather for the beginning of next week, before a series of cold fronts move in.

We are also keeping a close eye on Friday night into Saturday morning of next week, as we could see temperatures slipping back into the 30s!

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/10/2023

