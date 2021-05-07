Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Saturday, pleasant for Mother’s Day

El Paso saw another storm Friday afternoon, this time, no haboob.

Forecast for 05/07/2021

A cold front is expected to produce strong winds Saturday and a bit of a cool down Sunday.

For Mother’s Day, expect breezy conditions with highs in the upper 80s and clear skies.

In fact, temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s through much of next week.

We are expecting another storm system to move through the area starting Wednesday night.

This system is expected to produce the possibility of strong storms through Friday.

We will have a better idea of what to expect, in terms of the storm system, as we get closer to this forecast period.

