EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting yet another windy day Friday.

This is thanks to a passing storm system that is expected to produce a much cooler but windy to breezy Friday.

Mountain areas can expect possible light snow.

A warming trend will then kick in Saturday, slowly warming to the low 70s through the beginning of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast!

Forecast for 03/23/2023

