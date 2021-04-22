Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Friday, warm weekend

A cold front produced gusty winds Thursday and is expected to drop afternoon highs to the mid 70s Friday.

Forecast for 04/22/2021

Winds will persist behind the cold front, producing strong occasional gusts Friday afternoon.

A high pressure system is expected to take over Saturday, warming afternoon highs to the low 80s.

Another cold front will soon begin to track our way, increasing winds Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week.

