EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front to bring in cooler weather Friday afternoon, but not before windy conditions take over Friday morning.

Expect 15-25 mph sustained winds Friday morning, with 10-15 mph winds Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 70s Friday, with temperatures quickly rebounding to the 80s Saturday.

Expect a warm weekend with calm to breezy conditions Sunday, before a cold front arrives next week.

We could see another high wind event Tuesday of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/30/2023

