A cold front is expected this weekend, producing strong winds Friday and cooler weather Saturday.

Forecast for 04/19/2022

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 80s Saturday as a cold front moves in.

A second cold front is expected to move through our area Sunday into Monday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 70s Monday.

This cold front is expected to push in some moisture into our area, which is expected to produce a slight chance for rain Monday, with slightly better rain chances Tuesday.

Gusty conditions will continue for the rest of this workweek.

