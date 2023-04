EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see strong winds and cooler weather as a cold front moves through the area.

Expect 20-30 mph winds in El Paso and Las Cruces tomorrow, with temperatures in the 70s.

Winds will die down this weekend, giving way to beautiful weather!

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 04/13/2023

