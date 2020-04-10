Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy for Easter weekend

As we enter our Easter weekend, we are tracking our next storm system.

This system will bring windy conditions, along with an increase in cloud cover.

Expect to see a calm Good Friday, with seasonal afternoon highs hovering in the upper 70s and winds anywhere from 10-20mph.

As the system begins to move over our area Saturday, winds will strengthen to 35 mph and 30 mph on Easter Sunday.

Afternoon highs will dip to the upper 60s Saturday, before warming back up to the mid 70s Sunday.

We will see breezy to windy conditions throughout much of next week, with rain chances returning Thursday of next week.