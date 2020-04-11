Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Easter Weekend in the forecast

Happy Easter Weekend!

Like almost every year, expect windy conditions throughout our Easter Weekend.

Expect 30 mph winds Saturday with 35 mph Sunday.

Rain chances will be very limited for El Paso and Las Cruces this weekend, although we will see an increase in cloud cover.

Highs will dip to the low 70s all weekend, before warming up Monday through much of next week.

Rain chances don’t return until Friday of next week.

Have a safe Easter, and don’t forget to stay home to keep you and your loved ones safe.